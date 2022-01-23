The coalition said, in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency on its Twitter account, that it is following the rest of the booby-trapped marches that started from Al-Jawf Governorate towards Saudi territory.

He added that these attacks come within the framework of “a Houthi escalation using ballistic missiles and marches to target civilians.”

In other tweets, the coalition referred to a “brutal attack with a ballistic missile that fell in the industrial area of ​​one of the theaters” in the Jazan region, southwest of Saudi Arabia.

He explained that this is the third attempt to target civilians of different nationalities in the industrial zone, stressing that “the immediate response to the threat requires dealing firmly with this vicious and brutal attack.”

The coalition stated that initial reports indicated that a resident was slightly injured as a result of the accident, and that it was conducting an assessment of the damage to the site.

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition said it was pursuing hostile activity by using drones launched from the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf, stressing that it was preparing a military operation in response to this threat.

On Sunday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it had carried out 17 targeting operations against the Houthi militias in Marib and Al-Bayda during the past 24 hours.

He stressed that the targeting resulted in the destruction of 8 military vehicles, in addition to human losses of more than 90 terrorist elements.