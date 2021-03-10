Saudi Arabia: Houthi attacks target the nerve center of the global economy

Today, Wednesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan revealed that his country will take deterrent measures to protect its oil installations.

Bin Farhan said in a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is currently visiting Riyadh, that “the failed attempts at targeting the port of Ras Tanura and the facilities of Aramco in Dhahran, in the east of the Kingdom, by the Houthis do not target the Kingdom’s security and economic capabilities only, but rather target the nerve of the global economy and its oil supplies As well as global energy security ».

He added, “The Kingdom will take the necessary and deterrent measures to protect its national capabilities and acquisitions, in a manner that preserves global energy security and stops terrorist attacks, to ensure the stability of energy supplies and the security of petroleum exports, and to ensure the movement of maritime navigation and global trade.”

Bin Farhan said: “We renew our support to reach a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, as the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the formation of the new Yemeni government are an important step in opening the way to an integrated political solution to the crisis,” affirming his country’s support for the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to reach a comprehensive halt. To shoot, and start an inclusive political process.

Bin Farhan said, “The Kingdom is committed to combating extremism and terrorism, and protecting civilians and civilian objects, in accordance with international and humanitarian law.”

In turn, Minister Lavrov said that the latest attack on Saudi oil facilities is unacceptable.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow intends to develop its cooperation with Saudi Arabia, within the framework of “OPEC +”, and that the matter will yield positive results.