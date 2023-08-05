Saudi Arabia hosts from this Saturday an international meeting to address the war in Ukraine and discuss actions aimed at restoring a “just peace” according to the formula proposed by kyiv and that will have the participation of representatives of about thirty countries in the city of Jeddah.

The meeting brings together senior officials not only from Western powers, but also from some countries considered allies of Russia such as India or Brazil, as well as China, which maintains good relations with Riyadh and confirmed this Friday the participation of the envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui. .

The meeting, of which no further details have been released so far, is a continuation of the one held in Copenhagen in June, of which hardly any information was disclosed, and which was also attended by Turkey and South Africa.

The meeting is attended by advisors to heads of government and representatives of different Foreign Ministry and is expected to pave the way for a leaders’ summit that kyiv hopes to host this fall around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Peace Formula.

This formula contains ten points, which in addition to guaranteeing peace for Ukraine will create mechanisms to counter future conflicts, including the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.

Residential buildings by Russian bombing in Odessa.

“I anticipate that the conversation will not be easy, but the truth is on our side,” Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said in an interview broadcast on Friday.

Yermak heads the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah, on the shores of the Red Sea. “We have many disagreements and we have heard many positions, but it is important that we share our principles,” Yermak said. “Our task is to unite the whole world around Ukraine.”

The meeting demonstrates the Saudi predisposition to “contribute to reaching a solution that results in permanent peace,” the local SPA news agency said on Friday.

Riyadh sent invitations to about thirty countries, including Russia, according to diplomats familiar with the preparations. They also noted that Riyadh is particularly interested in hosting BRICS members Brazil, India, China and South Africa. (a group to which Russia also belongs) who, unlike the Western powers, have not sided with Ukraine, although they do not support the Russian invasion either.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky welcomed the range of countries represented at these meetings, including developing nations that were hit hard by war-induced increases in food prices.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

“This is very important, because on issues like food security, the fate of millions of people in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world directly depends on how fast the world moves to implement a peace formula,” he said on Friday. .

Saudi Arabia, which as the top oil exporter works closely with Russia on oil policy, has maintained contacts with both sides. and has positioned as a possible mediator in the war that is about a year and a half long.

“By hosting this summit, Saudi Arabia wants to reinforce its ambition to become a world middle power capable of mediating conflicts,” notes Joost Hiltermann, Middle East officer at the NGO International Crisis Group.

For Riyadh, which is also interceding in the conflict in Sudan, the goal is “to make people forget some of their past failures, such as their military intervention in Yemen or the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi,” this expert added to AFP.

The choice of the city of Jeddah to address the Ukrainian peace formula is loaded with symbolism, since on May 19 the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, appeared by surprise at the summit that the Arab League was holding there and in which the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, participated for the first time in twelve years. Moscow ally.

Russia, for its part, this week accused the Western powers of trying to create an anti-Russian coalition during this meeting that the Russian Foreign Spokesperson, Maria Zajárova, defined as a “deception” and a “staging” of the “Zelensky Formula “, which he considers “has nothing to do with peace”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE