The former coach is ready for his new adventure, but operators are skeptical about a possible victory

Lots of money, no hope of victory. Almost. Roberto Mancini’s adventure as coach of Saudi Arabia does not start auspiciously, at least according to the odds of the bookmakers, who are convinced that the coach from Jesi needs a real miracle to triumph at the helm of the desert hawks. The squad’s technical limits are too many, despite Mancio landing in Riyadh to “make history”, as stated in the presentation video, which immediately went viral on social media.

ARABIA WINNING WITH MANCINI: THE ODDS — Arab football is experiencing a golden moment. Since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi clubs have begun to collect champion after champion, competing for the first time with European clubs. Now even the national team has snatched – to the sound of millions – Roberto Mancini’s yes, with the clear objective of qualifying and trying to do well in the 2026 World Cup. A far from obvious undertaking, given that the bookies quote the victory for Saudi Arabia, which reaches 500 with Gazzabet, Snai, Betway and Novibet. See also Egan Bernal was reunited with his mother: this was the emotional hug

MANCIO NEEDS A MIRACLE — Mancio will therefore be the man called to rebuild Arab football, going to find talents in a championship (the Saudi Pro League) dominated by foreign champions. Saudi Arabia, currently 54th in the FIFA ranking reserved for national teams, today relies on the talent of number 10 and captain Salem Al-Dawsari, under Al-Hilal and valued by Transfermarkt at just 1 million and 700 thousand euros. Yes, Mancio will really need a miracle. But he has 90 million good reasons to try.

August 28 – 2.21 pm

