From: Anne Christine Merholz

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock met in Jeddah. © -AFP

Foreign Minister Baerbock is visiting Saudi Arabia on her inaugural visit to the Gulf States. The country wants to become a global geopolitical player – and in doing so it takes no account of the West.

Jeddah – Thousands of people have escaped from Sudan since civil war broke out a good four weeks ago. Your first port of call – also for many Germans: Jeddah, the Saudi port city on the Red Sea. It is the first stop for Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on her inaugural trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The conflict over Sudan threatens to become a conflagration in the region. And Saudi Arabia is playing a key role in containing the crisis.

Saudi and US mediations had repeatedly resulted in fragile ceasefires between the conflicting parties. “But the fighting continues, the urgent goal is that we quickly come to a permanent ceasefire,” said the Foreign Minister after a meeting with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. Baerbock: “The world is watching Sudan and how the generals are living up to their responsibility for all people.”

A long-simmering power struggle in Sudan has escalated violently since mid-April. The army commanded by de facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is fighting against the paramilitary forces of his Vice President Mohammed Hamdan Daglo. The two generals seized power together in 2021.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Saudi Arabia: Geopolitical importance of the Gulf State

Saudi Arabia has great influence and will to shape geopolitics. The country with its 30 million inhabitants is by far the most populous of the Gulf States and is considered the country of origin of Islam. The word of Saudi Arabia carries weight in the Arab world. At the same time, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, who governs the absolute monarchy, is ambitious and wants to expand his influence. This can be seen in concrete terms this Monday: while the Saudi Foreign Minister Baerbock is receiving the ministry’s second office, the USA and the Saudis are mediating on the floor above between the Sudanese parties to the conflict.

A ceasefire in Sudan would be an important achievement for Saudi Arabia as the negotiator. The crown prince could show that Country not only in terms of energy policy through its oil, but also in terms of geopolitical influence has. Annalena Baerbock also recognizes the change of the Saudis to mediators: “The country has a bit of a role like we Germans do, both in our region and worldwide. Whether in the Yemen conflict, in relations with Iran or Syria, Saudi positions are of particular importance for the entire region.”

Saudi Arabia is pursuing its own interests – and pushing for the reintegration of Syria

Despite all the praise and recognition from the West, the country does not take our values ​​into account. Saudi Arabia is clearly pursuing its own interests. That shows the relationship Syria. After 13 years, the Arab League decided on Sunday that Syria should return to the community. The driving force behind reintegration: Saudi Arabia. King Salman, host of the upcoming meeting on May 19, had personally invited the Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad. This ended Assad’s twelve-year isolation. The country will also restart its diplomatic mission in Syria.

The Foreign Minister criticizes that Annalena Bärbock clear and warns against an “unconditional normalization” in dealing with Syria. “Every step towards Assad should be made dependent on concrete concessions.” Assad should not be “rewarded for the most serious human rights violations on a daily basis”. After her visit to Saudi Arabia, the minister will visit Qatar until Wednesday.