Set of Pirelli tires available

Yesterday’s qualifying in Jeddah was conditioned above all by the sensational problem with the axle shaft that knocked out Max Verstappen’s Red Bullforcing the Dutchman – according to many commentators a candidate for a new pole position-victory combination like in Jeddah – to start from 15th box of the grid. The only happy note for the world champion will be having two more sets of new tires available than his direct competitors. In fact, Verstappen will have to exploit two sets of softs, as many mediums and a set of new hard tyres. Conversely Perez will have – in addition to three sets of used soft tires – only two new mediums and one hard. Russell and Hamilton will be in the same situation as the Mexican, while Sainz will be able to count – like Leclerc – on only one set of new tires for each compound. For the Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll, however, there is only one set of medium tires still unused, even if some of the compounds already used have only been run in for a few laps.

Recommended strategies

In terms of strategy for the race, Pirelli deems it more functional, for the very fast Jeddah circuit, that ad one stop. The fastest combination should be the one formed by medium and hard rubberwith a tire change to be carried out in a window between lap 18 and 25. The second strategy favored the soft-hard, with an early pit stop in this case between the 13th and 20th lap. Finally, the possibility of a race to be held on medium-soft is also contemplated, with a stop that would take place between the 28th and 36th lap. The two-stop strategy is definitely not recommended, except of course for particular situations linked to the entry of the Safety Car.