Not even time to catch your breath after the first roaring race of 2022, here is that Formula 1 is already in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. New location for the Middle Eastern race, after being the penultimate round in its first appearance on the calendar in 2021. An atypical city track, very fast and treacherous, which already in the past season gave many twists: let’s analyze them all together useful information to better prepare for the race that will start in a few hours.

For the weekend in Jeddah, Pirelli has once again chosen the central compounds of the range this year: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium) and C4 (Soft). In this case, however, the cars and tires are completely new and, for the first time this year, the teams will have the C4 compound available for the race, as they were nominated for last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix. the three hardest compounds.

This choice was made on the basis of the characteristics of the Jeddah track (both in terms of layout and asphalt), the expected temperatures and the data collected in the debut race in 2021. The recently laid asphalt offers a good level of grip ( with a score of 3 out of 5 for Pirelli) and reasonably low levels of abrasion (score of 2 out of 5), which should lead to moderate wear and degradation. Loads and speeds are average, with an overall stress value on the tires of 3 out of 5. Given the fast layout, the track is not particularly demanding in terms of traction and braking (2 out of 5 in the Pirelli classification). The Italian supplier then took into account the high level of evolution of the track, also considering the parallel commitment of the F2.

The fastest street circuit on the Formula 1 calendar has slightly changed compared to last year’s debut, following the changes made necessary due to some accidents on the track in 2021. The protective barriers have also been moved further back in order to improve the view in some corners, while the last corner (27) has been widened by removing a grandstand, and this could further decrease the lap time. Turn 13 (of the total 27) still has 12 degrees banking and helps make the circuit very fast, second in speed only to that of Monza.

F1 | GP Saudi Arabia 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Sergio Perez

Red Bull 2. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 2nd Row 3. Carlos Sainz

Ferrari 4. Max Verstappen

Red Bull 3rd Row 5. Esteban Ocon

Alpine 6. George Russell

Mercedes 4th Row 7. Fernando Alonso

Alpine 8. Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo 5th Row 9. Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri 10. Kevin Magnussen

Haas 6th Row 11. Lando Norris

McLaren 12. Guanyu Zhou

Alfa Romeo 7th Row 13. Lance Stroll

Aston Martin 14. Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren 8th Row 15. Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes 16. Alexander Albon

Williams 9th Row 17. Nico Hulkenberg

Aston Martin 18. Nicholas Latifi

Williams 10th Row 19. Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri

Top 50 strategies laps of the Saudi Arabian GP

For the 50 laps of the Saudi race, on paper the fastest strategy should be ad a stop using the Hard and Medium compounds, considering that the top ten qualified drivers are no longer forced to use the tires with which they passed Q2 to take off. Much will depend on the degradation levels. If they are high, then a two-stop strategy is also a good option, being almost as fast as one stop. In this case the Medium is presented as the preferred compound to start the Grand Prix, followed by the Hard for a central stint and again by the Medium for the final run. But there is also the possibility of using all three compounds, perhaps keeping the Soft for the final stint.

As seen in the qualifying and Formula 2 sessions, there is a high possibility of red flags, safety cars and other delays, which can completely upset the strategy. So while there is a theoretically optimal strategy to work on, in reality teams will just need to be able to best react to race circumstances, which can change very quickly.

“The teams focused on the Soft compound in PL3 in preparation for use in qualifying. This also means that most riders have preserved two sets of Medium and one set of Hard, which probably indicates that they will prefer to use these two compounds in the race. – he has declared Mario Isolahead of Car Racing at Pirelli – But all of Saturday’s runs, both in free practice and qualifying, were relatively short, so it’s hard to know exactly how the graining levels have evolved. Consequently, the strategy for the race is still open between one and two stops, depending on the actual levels of degradation that will occur during the race and which obviously depend on a number of different factors ”.

Long run and race pace analysis PL2 (petrol unknowns and power mapping)

Forecast for the race (20:00 local time)

8 pm: partly cloudy, 28 ° C, wind 21 km / h NW, 0% probability of rain

9 pm: partly cloudy, 27 ° C, wind 21 km / h NNW, 0% probability of rain

Television programming in Italy

LIVE Sky Sport F1

17:25 Paddock Live

18:55 Saudi Arabian GP

20:55 Paddock Live

Deferred TV8

20:00 Pre-race

21:30 GP of Saudi Arabia

11:45 pm Post-race