With two goals at the start of the match, the ‘Halcones Verdes’ reversed the result and beat the ‘Albiceleste’ 2-1. Lionel Messi had advanced Argentina by 10 minutes, who did not know how to decipher his rival’s closed proposal. The defeat leaves Lionel Scaloni’s men without a margin of error.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

The forecasts exploded through the air. The papers became a dead letter. Saudi Arabia gave the first big upset at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and sealed a historic victory, worthy of the most unexpected feats of the World Cup.

In a packed Lusail stadium, the ‘Green Hawks’ flew higher than ever to beat an unknown Argentina 2-1, who could not react to a development far from their plans.

And that Lionel Scaloni’s men had the game face to face very quickly, with a penalty goal from Lionel Messi after 10 minutes. In his fifth World Cup, the Argentine ’10’ seemed to be heading the process towards a foreseeable victory.

But Saudi Arabia, led from the bench by the experienced coach Hervé Renard, did not budge an inch from his conviction and was forceful when given the opportunity: two great finishes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari gave him the advantage, which they defended with discipline, physical deployment and a great performance from their goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

For Argentina, all the signs were negative. He did not take advantage of his best moment in the initial stage to widen the differences, he defended very badly in the few Saudi offensive forays and had no football or physical responses when he found himself at a disadvantage. Far from his aspirations as a candidate for the title, he is now forced to win the games against Mexico and Poland to qualify for the round of 16.

