Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman | Photo: EFE/Marina Guillén

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday (3) that it will extend its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels of oil per day until September, a reduction that could be extended in the future and even “increased”, reported the official Saudi news agency SPA. , citing a source at the Ministry of Energy.

“Saudi Arabia will extend the voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day, which was applied in July, for another month and will be applied during September, with the possibility that this reduction will be extended or increased”, SPA said.

Although analysts had already expected the extension of this unilateral measure, which will further increase the price of oil, this reduction is in addition to the pumping cuts that the Arab country has committed to with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In April, the country had already announced a unilateral voluntary cut in OPEC of another 1 million barrels per day, which will last until the end of December 2023.

Thus, according to SPA, Saudi Arabia’s production in September will be around 9 million barrels of crude oil per day.

“This additional voluntary reduction was taken to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries [OPEP e seus aliados] with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of the oil markets,” said the Saudi Energy Ministry source quoted by the agency.

Saudi Arabia, which holds about 17% of the world’s crude oil reserves, has reduced its production several times within the OPEC+ policy, which the Arab kingdom leads with Russia.

OPEC estimated in its June report that global demand for oil would grow by 2.4 million barrels per day in the second half of this year due to greater consumption in emerging economies.

The organization decided to reduce production to avoid a drop in prices, which is causing the value of oil to rise.