Saudi Arabia extends the precautionary measures to curb Corona

Today, Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing a statement of the Ministry of Interior, stated that the authorities decided to extend the restrictions imposed on human gatherings, stop entertainment activities and events, close cinemas, and suspend the provision of internal ordering services in restaurants and cafes for a period of 20 days, for a total of 30 days. It can be extended according to the requirements of the epidemiological situation.

The ministry’s statement stated that it is possible to announce a new extension of the restrictions, which will take effect from 10:00 pm on Sunday local time.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia recorded 337 new cases of Coronavirus and four deaths.