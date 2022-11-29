Saudi Arabia had deposited this amount in the Central Bank of Egypt, last March, in order to support its economy, which was greatly affected by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the exit of billions of dollars from government debt instruments, which led to a scarcity of hard currency.

Next month, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund is expected to approve a new loan to Egypt worth $3 billion, as part of a financial package of more than $9 billion, including financing from financial institutions and other countries.

The Kingdom’s statement, published on the “SPA” agency, stated that Saudi Arabia “continued to provide generous support to enhance the economic stability of Egypt, by extending the term of the deposit with the Central Bank of Egypt at a value of $ 5 billion.”

The statement added, “Egypt has enormous growth potential in light of the implementation of many structural reforms that have contributed to stimulating the growth of the private sector and raising its competitiveness, and continuing efforts to achieve high, more sustainable and comprehensive growth rates in Egypt.”

The statement indicated that there is communication between the concerned authorities in the two countries regarding pumping numerous investments into the Egyptian market in foreign currencies in addition to Saudi deposits, which it is hoped will contribute to opening new financing channels with regional and international organizations, including facilitating the completion of the fund program agreement. International Monetary.

“Saudi support was not limited to keeping those deposits in the Central Bank of Egypt, but large investments were pumped from the government sector and the Saudi private sector into the Egyptian market in order to achieve more economic development in Egypt, with the firm desire to continue with more investments in the sectors.” development in Egypt,” according to the statement.