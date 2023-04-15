Today, Saturday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s deep concern over the state of escalation and military clashes between the army and Rapid Support forces in the Republic of Sudan.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) today, the Kingdom called on the military component and all political leaders in Sudan to give priority to the language of dialogue, restraint and wisdom.
And she called for “unifying the ranks in a way that contributes to completing the consensus that has been achieved, including the framework agreement aimed at reaching a political declaration by which political stability, economic recovery and prosperity for Sudan and its brotherly people will be achieved.”
