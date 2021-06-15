Riyadh (agencies)

Yesterday, the Saudi Ministry of Interior issued a statement on the execution of the death sentence in reprimand for one of the perpetrators in the city of Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, after he was convicted of targeting security and inciting sedition in the country.

And the Saudi Interior Ministry stated in a statement, reported by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA,” that “Mustafa Al Darwish (a Saudi national) took an armed breakout against the ruler and destabilized security in this country by forming an armed terrorist cell with some terrorists, aiming to monitor and kill security men. And causing riots, provoking chaos and sectarian strife, and manufacturing bombs with the intent of disturbing security.”

She added that he and some members of that cell attempted to kill the security men, by shooting and wounding the security patrols, meeting and mixing with one of the wanted men and some participants in the riots, and participating with them in the manufacture and use of Molotov cocktails.

And she indicated that “the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in accusing him of committing these crimes and referring him to the Specialized Criminal Court. An instrument was issued against him to prove what was attributed to him, and because what the defendant had done was a forbidden act and corruption on the ground, the ruling was passed. He must be executed as a disciplinary measure, and the ruling was upheld by the Specialized Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided and supported by its reference against the aforementioned offender.

She added that “the death sentence was carried out as a punishment for the perpetrator, yesterday, Tuesday, in the city of Dammam in the Eastern Province.”

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said, “It is announcing this to assure everyone the keenness of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to establish security and achieve justice, and that this country will not hesitate to deter anyone who seeks to harm its security and stability, its citizens and residents on its lands, and at the same time warns everyone who begs himself To commit such criminal terrorist acts that the legitimate punishment will be his fate.”