Saudi Arabia, whose crown prince is Mohammed bin Salman, executed a man convicted of protesting the government when he was 17, despite assurances to abolish the death penalty for crimes committed by minors since April 2020. Information is gives BBC.

Mustafa Hashem al-Darwish was beheaded in the eastern city of Dammam for participating in a “armed revolt” against the Saudi government and “destabilize security” of Kingdom.

He was arrested in May 2015 for alleged participation in protests during the Arab Spring between 2011 and 2012, according to human rights organizations. According to the agency Reuters, the Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry said al-Darwish also tried to kill local security forces. However, court documents did not specify the dates of any of his crimes.

The international lawyers’ organization Reprieve said authorities did not inform Mustafa al-Darwish’s family about the execution, who learned of the news through the Internet.

In early 2021, the Saudi Commission on Human Rights declared that the kingdom had reduced “drastically” the number of people sentenced to death in 2020.

However, Reprieve claims that Saudi Arabia has already executed the same number of people in the 1st half of 2021 as in the entire year of 2020.

continue reading