Saudi Arabia, the prince's Vision 2030 wants to invest in strategic European sectors

There is a country in the world sitting on an ocean of oil, led by a crown prince, Mohamed bin Salman, and run by a fairly controversial concept of democracy. This country is Saudi Arabia. Until the arrival of the thirty-year-old new prince, Arabia, unlike its neighbors such as the United Arab Emirates, Katar and Bahrain, had operated as if oil were an unlimited resource in the knowledge that the whole world could never do without it. Now he seems to have changed his mind. Petrodollars could, in a reasonably short time, decline and then it is necessary to have a vision for the future by operating now. Vision 2030 has a dual objective: on the one hand to use the avalanche of petrodollars available to invest in Western companies and on the other to attempt to change image and reputation which are just not at sufficient levels. American companies are no longer in the sights of the technological Saudi prince but it seems that interest has now shifted towards the Old Continent.

Saudi Arabia, European industrial sectors in the crosshairs

Of course, Arab investments in American or European companies are nothing new but it always makes a certain impression to pause, list some of them and realize how strategic and targeted the investments are. Starting with transport. Why not make the country a popular tourist destination? So why not invest in the heart of European flights, such as Heathrow airport, one of the most popular in the world? Of course, the Qatari cousins ​​have already thought about it too but the investment space exists and so in November the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a Saudi sovereign fund, purchased 10% of Heathrow airport from Ferrovial for 2.7 billion of Euro. And still in transport we cannot forget the automotive sector where the omnipresent PIF holds 21% of Aston Martin. While in the United States it has 60% of the Lucid Group electric car factory. After transport, telecommunications also represent a strategic asset of no small importance for contacts and security with millions of sensitive data. And so in September, with a quick blitz, STC, a Saudi state company, purchased the 4.9% of the Spanish Telefónica for 2 billion. And the agreement made last year with Vodafone by the PIF consortium, KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners did not go unnoticed. The agreement envisaged the purchase of the telecommunications tower company Vantage Towers.

Saudi Arabia, investments also to seek green technologies

And, although all the Gulf countries are not pushing towards decarbonisation, they have now understood that it is probably an inevitable phenomenon and so why not start putting some petrodollars into companies studying clean technologies? This is therefore the meaning of the operation made in 2021 by the chemical giant Saudi Aramco's Saudi Basic Industries Corporation with 1 billion euros invested in its plant in the north-east of the United Kingdom. Plant that studies technologies for reducing polluting emissions. Perhaps the best known investments, which very often make all Westerners turn up their noses, are those made, with a lot of dollars, in football. There may be room for taking away football number ones like Neymar, Ronaldo or Salah from European playing fields but hosting the World Cup in Riyadh in 2034 is almost a crime of lèse majesté. But that's how it is. Just as they had to swallow the bitter pill represented by the purchase of the Newcastle team for 300 million dollars, again by PIF. In short, the lord of Saudi Arabia is certainly not sitting idle and is preparing the foundations for when oil will no longer be so indispensable. And he is doing it with a precise strategy which however is not free from some flops like the one that happened with Credit Suisse. The capital increase of around one and a half billion dollars made by the Saudi National Bank to support the historic Swiss institution turned out to be a failure and the rich Arabs were left bogged down. Not bad, also because, at the moment, the sums available seem to be unlimited and make the old European capitalism shiver, put on the ropes by the rich Americans, masters of high tech, by the omnipresent Chinese and by the desert scrooges.

