RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has agreed to create an investment promotion authority in the kingdom, a key goal of an ambitious economic reform program, the Saudi investment minister and state media said, citing a cabinet decision. Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in a tweet on Twitter that the Saudi Investment Marketing Authority “will be a strong supporter of the investment system in its quest to achieve the objectives of the national investment strategy by attracting and developing national and foreign investments.” Attracting foreign investments is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” plan to diversify the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter and reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues. The Ministry of Investment said last week that foreign direct investment rose 9.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year to about $2 billion. Foreign direct investment last year exceeded 72.3 billion riyals ($19.3 billion), compared to $20.2 billion in 2020, backed by a $12.4 billion deal for oil giant Aramco to sell a stake in its network of oil pipelines. The National Investment Strategy, a broad plan that seeks to attract more than $3 billion in investments to the local economy by 2030, aims to bring in more than $100 billion in foreign direct investment annually by the end of the decade. The Ministry of Investment said in a tweet on Twitter that the new authority aims “to achieve integration and cooperation between the authorities, to improve all business and services related to investment marketing, and to enhance the attractiveness of investment in the Kingdom.”