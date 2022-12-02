The Saudi Game Federation said in a statement that “the Saudi delegation in charge (has) presented the file at the headquarters of the Asian Football Confederation, in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.”

The statement quoted Federation President Yasser Al-Mishal as saying, “The Kingdom seeks to host this great continental event, in keeping with the comprehensive development leaps it is witnessing, especially in the world of sports.”

And he considered that “this hosting will open new horizons for women’s football in the Kingdom and the region, which has made great progress despite its recent age.”

Saudi Arabia is competing to host the tournament, with files to be submitted by Jordan, Australia and Uzbekistan, and the Asian Football Confederation is scheduled to announce the host country for the tournament in 2023.

And in October, Saudi Arabia was chosen to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in the futuristic giant city of Neom.

In November 2021, Saudi Arabia launched the women’s domestic league, with the participation of 16 teams.

The Saudi women’s national team, coached by German veteran Monica Stapp, played its first official match in February when it beat Seychelles 2-0.