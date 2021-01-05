M.or more than three years after a blockade against Qatar began, Saudi Arabia and its allies are settling their dispute with the emirate. According to information from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia wants to end the boycott of Qatar to resolve the Gulf crisis. In a first step, the borders with Qatar by air and water should reopen, said Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Nassir al-Mohammed al-Sabah on Monday.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition with Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates since 2017, which sanctioned Qatar with a comprehensive embargo for being too close to Iran and radical Islamic groups. The government in Doha has always denied the allegations.

Economically, Qatar has hit the blockade – the airline Qatar Airways was no longer allowed to use the airspace of the four states and Saudi Arabia has closed Qatar’s only land border. Ports were sealed off and families of different nationalities were separated.