In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the General Directorate of Passports began to extend the validity of residency permits for expatriates who are outside the Kingdom, and to extend the validity of visit, exit and return visas, automatically without fees or financial consideration, until 10/21/1442 corresponding to 6/2/2021.

This extension, issued by the Minister of Finance, comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to deal with the effects and consequences of the global pandemic (Covid-19), and within the precautionary measures and preventive measures that ensure the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating the economic and financial impacts.

Passports confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center without the need to review the headquarters of the Passports Department, as follows: First: Extending the validity of residencies and exit and return visas for residents outside the Kingdom in the countries from which entry is suspended due to the outbreak of Corona virus in it, so that it is To the date 10/21/1442 corresponding to 6/2/2021.

Second: Extending the validity of visitor visas for visitors who are outside the Kingdom from countries from which entry is suspended due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, to be until 10/21/1442 corresponding to 6/2/2021.