Medical sources at the hospital revealed that 40 people were confirmed to have been diagnosed with food poisoning “as a result of eating a meal from a restaurant in the governorate.”

The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Muhammad bin Nasser, directed the formation of an urgent committee to investigate the poisoning incident in Abu Arish, with an emphasis on the concerned authorities to follow up on the condition of the injured and provide them with the necessary care.

He also called for intensifying oversight and inspection campaigns on restaurants and establishments that engage in the activity of selling food in all governorates of the region and the city of Jizan, and implementing regulations and instructions against anyone proven to be negligent and causing cases of poisoning, in order to preserve the safety and health of citizens and residents, and to report the results urgently, according to the source. same.