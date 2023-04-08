Marca: Saudi Arabian clubs doubt they can sign Messi

Football clubs in Saudi Arabia doubt that the transfer of Argentine striker Lionel Messi to one of the teams in the national championship will take place. Reports about it.

According to the publication, club owners who have contacted the striker know that he expects other offers, primarily from Barcelona. Since the determining factor for the Argentine is not the size of the salary, in Saudi Arabia they are not optimistic about signing Messi. It is noted that in negotiations with the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo had no such doubts.

On April 5, it became known that the Saudi Al-Hilal offered Messi a salary of 400 million euros per year. This amount is twice the amount paid by Al-Nasr to Ronaldo, who earns 200 million euros a year and is the champion among all athletes in the world.

Messi is currently playing for PSG. His contract with the Parisians runs until the summer of 2023. Prior to that, the Argentine played for Barcelona throughout his career, in which he won the Spanish championship ten times and won the Champions League four times.