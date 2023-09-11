The Saudi News Agency quoted the General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Al-Rabiah, as saying that a Saudi search and rescue team from the General Directorate of Civil Defense, and teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, will be sent to participate in relief and humanitarian work and rescue detainees and those affected in the incident. earthquake.

He explained that the assistance provided comes out of the keenness of the Saudi King and the Crown Prince to stand by the affected Moroccan people, and to mitigate the effects of the devastating earthquake, which caused huge losses of lives and property in the Kingdom of Morocco..