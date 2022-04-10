Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

The Taif Municipality in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to develop the Rose Festival in order to turn it into a larger event, starting with its name as it was modified to become the Rose Season, in line with the idea of ​​seasons pursued by the Kingdom.

The development of the festival includes the participation of private sector companies in its organization, in addition to benefiting from the experiences of similar festivals, and discussing a number of ideas presented to organize the festival in its new form, to attract more visitors to it.

The Taif Municipality stated that the festival was launched for the first time 15 years ago to embody the historical and economic importance of flowers in the governorate, as it is the most important product in it and hundreds of farmers work in it through about 900 flower farms. its activities.

Taif had implemented several new ideas as part of its development steps, including planting a giant carpet of flowers and building a greenhouse containing a number of aromatic and climbing plants, as well as competitions for children to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of flowers.