The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its “categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza, and its condemnation of the continued targeting of defenseless civilians there.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry renewed its “call on the international community to move quickly to stop all forms of military escalation against civilians, prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, and provide the necessary relief and medicine needs for the residents of Gaza.”

She added, “Depriving them of these basic requirements for a decent life is a violation of international humanitarian law, and will exacerbate the depth of the crisis and suffering that this region is witnessing.”

The ministry confirmed that the Kingdom “demanded the lifting of the siege on our brothers in Gaza, and the evacuation of injured civilians.”

On Friday, thousands of Palestinians were displaced towards southern Gaza after a call made by the Israeli army and rejected by Hamas to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip before a likely ground operation in response to the bloodiest attacks in Israeli history.

The Saudi statement came with the arrival of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Riyadh as part of a regional tour that includes 6 Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia issued several statements over the past week confirming its support for the Palestinian cause.