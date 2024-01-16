Trade Minister al-Qasabi: Saudi Arabia has not officially joined BRICS

Saudi Arabia's Trade Minister Majid al-Qasabi denied the country's official entry into BRICS. His words are quoted by Al-Arabiya TV channel. https://english.alarabiya.net/News/saudi-arabia/2024/01/16/Saudi-Arabia-has-not-yet-joined-BRICs-Minister

The head of the department noted that the kingdom had received an invitation to join the organization, but has not yet become a member.

“Saudi Arabia has been invited to BRICS, but we have not officially joined yet,” al-Qasabi said at a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On January 2, RIA Novosti, citing the country's state television, reported that the Saudi Arabian authorities officially confirmed the country's entry into BRICS and spoke positively about the prospects for an interstate association.

The decision to invite new members to the association was made following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Official applications for membership were submitted by 23 countries; in total, more than 40 countries were interested.