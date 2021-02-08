Cairo (Union)

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s support for peaceful solutions to all regional crises.

Prince Faisal Farhan said, on the sidelines of the meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, that the Kingdom supports and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, stressing Riyadh’s support for political solutions to all regional crises.

He added: “One of the most serious threats facing our Arab region is the continuous violations of international laws, charters and norms by the Iranian regime, threatening the security and stability of our countries, interfering in their internal affairs, and supporting armed militias that sow chaos, division and devastation in many Arab countries.”

The Saudi Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the countries most affected by the Iranian threats to be an original party in any international negotiations with the Iranian regime over its nuclear program and the rest of its security-threatening activities in the region.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the international community to put an end to Iranian violations and its threat to the region’s security, adding: “We condemn the Houthis’ targeting of civilian installations. ” He stressed the need for Arab countries to join hands to face the new challenges.

Regarding the Libyan crisis, Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed the Kingdom’s welcome to choose a new executive authority, emerging from the Libyan political dialogue in Geneva.

He stressed the Kingdom’s keenness on the unity of Libya and its territorial integrity, adding that the Kingdom warns of the danger of regional interference in Libya, reiterating the Kingdom’s support for the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and the provisions of the Cairo Declaration.