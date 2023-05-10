Saudi Arabia decided today, Tuesday, to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria, more than a decade after it closed its embassy in Damascus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, that this step “took into account the decision of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Arab Countries last week to resume the participation of Syrian delegations in the meetings of the Council of the League of Arab States.”
