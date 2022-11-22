The King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdelaziz, decreed that this Wednesday will be a holiday throughout the country on the occasion of “the victory of the Saudi team against the Argentine team in the World Cup,” reported the official news agency of the Arab country SPA.

The king “decreed that tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a holiday for all public and private sectors in the country, as well as for all students,” according to a court statement reproduced by SPA.

(Lionel Messi: unexpected reaction to a Saudi player who celebrated a goal in his face)

(Not even D10S helps the early riser! This is how the press reacts in Argentina’s defeat)

He also added that the decision was made after the monarch accepted the suggestion of his son, the crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salman.

invaded streets

The streets of Riyadh and other cities in the country erupted in jubilation after the victory of his team against Argentina in Leo Messii, a historical milestone that was received, at the same time, with great disbelief among the Saudis, who considered themselves without options to even compete in this duel.

The unexpected victory, which ended the Albiceleste’s streak of 36 games without losing, also marked the fourth in the history of Saudi Arabia in its participation in the World Cups. The Saudi authorities were not slow to react either.

The head of the Saudi Arabian Entertainment Authority and owner of Almería, Turki al Sheikhannounced on Twitter that access to two recreational parks in Riyadh would be free on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

Likewise, Saudi Prince Saud bin Salmán, brother of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohamed bin Salmán, published a photograph on social networks in which they were seen hugging and kissing each other effusively.

(Melissa Martínez leaks the first bomb photos!) (Lionel Messi ‘did not dodge the bulge’, this he said after the heavy defeat, video)

EFE