The Italian hostess Ilaria De Rosa was also sentenced on appeal to six months in prison in Saudi Arabia. The sentence, issued today, 17 August 2023, by a Riad court, confirmed the previous first instance sentence for the drug charge issued last June. The 24-year-old, arrested last May, therefore remains in prison. To be precise, in a prison 45 kilometers from the Saudi capital.

According to the indictment, the young woman had been caught with a joint hidden in her bra during a police check in the Middle Eastern country. Of the six months to be spent in the cell, Ilaria De Rosa has already served over three. Therefore, “only” two and a half hours remain to be served. In fact, the hostess has been locked up in a local prison since last May 4, when she was stopped by the Saudi police in Jeddah on charges of detention and drug dealing after being found with a joint of marijuana.

For the Italian air hostess, they hoped for a pardon, requested of the Saudi king precisely by virtue of the negligible quantity of drugs found in the possession of the 24-year-old and the months already spent in prison, but now the sentence on appeal aggravates the position, even if the pardon of the sovereign is always possible.