The six-month sentence for Ilaria De Rosa has been confirmed: the 24-year-old hostess from Resana, in the province of Treviso, will remain in prison in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia until November. This is the appeal sentence issued today, August 17, by the Saudi court for drug possession charges that landed her in jail last May. The lawyers who are assisting her, made available by the Farnesina which is constantly following her case, were hoping for a different ending, but the judges confirmed the sentence issued shortly after her arrest.