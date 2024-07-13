According to a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the Kingdom renewed its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the provision of protection to unarmed civilians in all occupied Palestinian territories. The Kingdom also stresses the need to activate international accountability mechanisms regarding the continued Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and international legitimacy resolutions.”

Earlier, Egypt condemned the Israeli attack on the Mawasi area, which resulted in the killing and wounding of hundreds of Palestinians..

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Egypt “strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis, which is full of displaced people, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent Palestinian civilians.”“

Egypt called on Israel to “stop disregarding the lives of defenceless civilians, and to adhere to the necessary humanitarian standards in compliance with the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.”“

She also stressed that “these crimes will not be subject to a statute of limitations, and cannot be accepted under any pretext.”“

Egypt stressed that “these ongoing violations against Palestinian citizens add serious complications to the ability of the current efforts to reach a truce and ceasefire, and increase the human suffering of the Palestinians amid shameful international silence and inability.”“

The Israeli army announced that it had targeted the leader of the military wing of Hamas, Mohammed Deif, in an airstrike on the Al-Mawasi area. Israeli media also reported that Rafeh Salama, the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade in Hamas, was among the targets of the Israeli strike alongside Deif..

Hamas said the Israeli attack “shows its lack of interest in a ceasefire,” noting that talk of targeting al-Daif was incorrect..

Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said the report broadcast by the Israeli army radio that the raid on Khan Yunis targeted Al-Daif was “empty talk.”“

“All the victims are civilians, and what is happening is a dangerous escalation of the war of extermination in light of American support and international silence. This is a practical message from the occupation that it is not interested in any agreement,” Abu Zuhri told Reuters.“

Hamas medical sources said at least 79 people were killed and 289 injured in the Israeli attack on Khan Yunis.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip condemned in a statement “the occupation’s hideous massacre against citizens and displaced persons.”“

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said: “There are still many bodies of victims scattered in the streets, under the rubble, and among the tents of the displaced, and they cannot be reached due to the heavy bombardment that the occupation used to target the places and tents of the displaced,” describing what happened as “a new massacre.”“

The coastal area of ​​Al-Mawasi is located between Rafah and Khan Yunis. Israel declared it a “humanitarian zone” and asked the displaced to head there..

The World Health Organization estimated last May that there were between 60,000 and 75,000 people living there in dire conditions..