According to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency The Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of this decision, which is a flagrant violation of all international laws, contributes to undermining regional and international peace efforts, obstructs paths of political solutions based on the Arab Peace Initiative, and guarantees the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Tuesday, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, voted to repeal the “disengagement” law, which was enacted in 2005 and within the framework of which the settlements were evacuated from the Gaza Strip and 4 settlements in the northern West Bank.

Several countries expressed concern about the Israeli Knesset’s adoption of a law that allows for re-settlement in several areas.

Earlier today, Wednesday, the United Nations envoy for peace in the Near East, Tor Wiensland, told the Security Council: “I call on all parties to refrain from unilateral measures that cause an escalation of tensions (…) and from every provocative act in this sensitive period,” in a statement. A reference to the coincidence of Eid al-Fitr and Easter this year and the entry of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into a new cycle of violence since the beginning of the year.

Winnisland expressed his “deep concern” about settlement expansion after the legalization of nine Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and the construction of new housing units in existing settlements.

The United Nations considers such settlement illegal under international law.