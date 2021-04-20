The Saudi Food and Drug Authority clarified in a statement on Monday evening (following the statement issued by it on March 16, 2021) about reports of cases of blood clots or clotting cases among beneficiaries due to the use of Corona virus vaccines, and a reference to the follow-up of the safety file of the new Corona vaccines (Covid-19) and from Including the “Oxford / AstraZeneca” vaccine, as of the date of publication of this statement, it had received 34 reports about side effects of thrombosis and low platelet count, in conjunction with the use of the “Oxford / AstraZeneca” vaccine. These reports have been studied in all their scientific and technical aspects and presented to the specialized scientific committees, according to Accordingly, the authority believes that there are seven possible cases of thrombosis related to the vaccine due to the absence of other reasons for the emergence of clots in them, but until now the syndrome of immune platelet deficiency and clotting associated with the “AstraZeneca” vaccine has not been confirmed in any of these cases, and based on the number of local reports received, the The rate of occurrence of these symptoms in conjunction with the administration of the “Oxford / AstraZeneca” vaccine in Saudi Arabia is very rare.

The Food and Drug Administration confirms that the desired benefits from administering the vaccine still outweigh the potential risks according to the medical information approved for the vaccine, and that all vaccines approved in the Kingdom are of high safety, and it recommends that the vaccine recipient should consult the treating doctor or go to the nearest health center when any of the following symptoms appear and continue for a period of time. More than three days after receiving the new Corona virus vaccine: (dizziness, severe and persistent headache, nausea or vomiting, visual impairment, shortness of breath, severe pain in the chest or abdomen or coldness in the extremities, swelling of the legs, small blood spots under the skin in other places. Injection site).