“I’m excited about the new project.” Roberto Mancini is ready to start his adventure as coach of Saudi Arabia. “In recent days I have received an expression of full confidence and appreciation of the work done over the years by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation which has chosen me for the prestigious position of Head Coach of the National Team and whom I thank in the person of President Yasser Al Misehal” , says the former blue coach, in a statement to Adnkronos by his lawyer, on the eve of his appointment as coach of the Saudi national football team.

Mancini also denies the assessments of the amount of his salary: to a precise question on “confirmation or denial of the economic value of the contract which appeared in certain ‘alleged’ information channels, they denied any reference to economic amounts as false, tendentious and completely far from reality”.

“I am thrilled to have accepted this new project – continues Mancini – which is based on sharing the strategic vision of growth in the football sector and in particular in the world of young people that I have always cared about. This appointment is a recognition of the value attributed to Italian football and also in this experience I will proudly bring our Italian spirit to the world”.