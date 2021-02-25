There is going to be water in the oil between Washington and Riyadh. Five weeks after his inauguration, the President of the United States is finally expected to call the Saudi leader. It will not be the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who is in charge the country, but of the king, 85 years old. Since the start of his term, Joe Biden has grown closer to Qatar. In early February, he put an end to arms sales for belligerent countries in Yemen, and therefore to Saudi Arabia. Last hitch, he has just indicated having read the CIA report on the murder of editorialist Jamal Khashoggi, assassinated in Istanbul. Trump had decided to keep it a secret. However, it should be published and directly implicate Mohammed Ben Salman in this assassination. Meanwhile, CNN has broadcast Canadian forensic information showing that the jet borrowed by the Khashoggi killers belonged to a company seized by MBS a year earlier. GDS