The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the UN Security Council to continue to shoulder its responsibility towards the Iranian-backed Houthi militias to stop their threats to international peace and security and hold them accountable, while acts of terrorism continue to undermine the United Nations efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, and undermine the credibility of the Council’s decisions.

This came in a message sent by the representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami, to the UN Security Council regarding the continuation of military hostilities by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency said, according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA): On instructions from my government, I am writing to you regarding the continuation of military hostilities by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency added: Among these hostilities against civilians and civilian objects, some scattered debris of a ballistic missile was fired, and these militias caused material damage to one house in Riyadh on February 27, 2021, after it was intercepted and destroyed, as well as the fall of a military shell fired by these militias on February 27, 2021. Yesterday, on a border village in the Jizan region, five civilians were injured by flying shrapnel, and two houses, a grocery store, and three civilian cars were damaged.

Ambassador Abdullah Al-Mouallimi clarified that despite the Security Council strongly condemning the continued attacks by the Houthis on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its call for an immediate end to the attacks without preconditions in its Resolution 2564 (2021) issued on February 25, 2021, the Houthi militia continues its behavior in ignoring and violating the Council’s decision. And international humanitarian law.

His Excellency affirmed that this is a clear response from the Houthi militia to the calls and appeals of the Security Council and the international community to find a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, and it proves once again that these militias only believe in terrorist behavior to reach their narrow political goals.

His Excellency reiterated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reserves all its rights to protect its citizens, residents and lands in accordance with its obligations under international law, calling for this letter to be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.