Today, Wednesday, Saudi Arabia called on Iran to “avoid escalation and not to subject the security of the region to further tension,” after Tehran’s announcement to raise the level of uranium enrichment to 60 percent.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Kingdom “is following with concern the current developments of Iran’s nuclear program, the latest of which was the announcement of raising the level of uranium enrichment to 60%, which cannot be considered an amount for peaceful uses.”

The Kingdom called on Iran to “avoid escalation, not to subject the security and stability of the region to more tension, and to engage seriously in the current ongoing negotiations.”

Tehran announced Tuesday that it would “begin enriching uranium by sixty percent” with the isotope 235, thus approaching the ninety percent threshold for military use.

The Natanz accident coincided with negotiations taking place in Vienna in an attempt to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the major powers.