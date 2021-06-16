The General Directorate of Passports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has called on all those coming to the Kingdom who are not vaccinated and non-Saudi citizens to register the vaccines electronically, through the link:http://2u.pw/C9Ab2.

And the Saudi Ministry of Interior stated in a tweet on Twitter that this measure aims to contribute to accelerating their entry procedures and reducing their waiting period at entry points.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

