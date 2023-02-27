How did you feel about the content of this article?

One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, demonstrations for peace in the country were celebrated worldwide | Photo: EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, called this Sunday (26th), in Kiev, for an end to the war in Ukraine with the help of the UN, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia wants to do everything possible to reduce the severity of hostilities. As you know, all wars end with dialogue and the negotiating table. But, of course, this must be done with the help of the United Nations and with respect by international law,” said the minister, quoted by the state agency Ukrinform.

At a press conference alongside the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, and Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidency’s cabinet, the head of Saudi diplomacy described the talks with Zelensky as “very fruitful. The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and possible solutions to the problems generated by war.

“Thank you for supporting peace in Ukraine, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is very important for us and for our society,” Zelensky wrote in a Telegram message in which he reported his meeting with the head of Saudi diplomacy.

Zelensky stressed that this was the Saudi foreign minister’s first official visit to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations in April 1993 and expressed the hope that it would be “a new impetus to further intensify” the “mutually beneficial” dialogue.

During the press conference, Yermak reported that the two countries agreed to deepen cooperation “in all essential areas, including investment and energy”, in addition to discussing Saudi Arabia’s participation in the “cereal initiative”, support for the peace and the fight against Iranian drone attacks.