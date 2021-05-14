Saudi Arabia calls for an end to the escalation against the Palestinians

Today, Friday, Saudi Arabia called for “the necessity of an immediate cessation of the escalatory actions carried out by Israel, according to what was reported by the official Saudi News Agency (SPA).”

The agency said that the Saudi Foreign Minister, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call on Friday to the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Maliki.

The agency added that the Saudi Foreign Minister stressed, during the call, “the kingdom’s condemnation of the illegal practices” carried out by Israel against the Palestinians, and the need for an immediate cessation of Israel’s escalating actions that “violate all international norms and conventions.”

His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah called for “completing efforts to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, enabling the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which includes 57 countries and is based in Jeddah, announced that it would hold “at the request of Saudi Arabia, the chair of the Islamic summit, a hypothetically emergency ministerial meeting, to discuss developments in Palestine.”

Since Monday, Israel has been conducting air strikes and artillery shelling against Gaza. Meanwhile, missiles are launched from the Gaza Strip targeting Israeli cities.

More than 120 people were killed in the escalation in Gaza, including 31 children, while the death toll in Israel rose to nine.