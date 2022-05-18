The Public Investment Fund has acquired a 5.01% stake, being the company’s fifth investor.

From Saudi Arabia continue with their investment plans in the field of video games. Despite having operated in the West, in the Arab country they have intensified their efforts in the Asian continent over the past few months, with a strong focus on Japan.

This has ended up directly affecting Nintendo. According to the information to which he has had access Bloombergthe Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has acquired a 5.01% stake of the Big N, reflected in a document presented to the Ministry of Finance of Japan.

xxxxThe operation has been carried out taking advantage of the fact that the value of the yen is not going through its best moment, and the purchase numbers would be around $3 billion. In this way, the fifth largest shareholder of Nintendo becomes this sovereign fund, which has 500,000 million dollars to its credit.

What are the reasons to invest in Nintendo? According to analyst Hideki Yasuda of Toyo Securities, “Saudi Arabia has been redoubling efforts to create its own industry of content, and this series of investments in Japanese video game companies is probably a way to learn from Japan.

Nintendo’s is the third inversion of the Saudi Arabian Public Fund in a company that operates on the Japanese stock market. A few months ago he took over shares of Capcom and Nexon, with a percentage also of 5%, although a company linked to the crown prince of the country has taken control of 96% of the capital of SNK, which becomes the property of the Electronic Gaming Development Company.

More on: Nintendo, Saudi Arabia, Investment, Stocks, Purchases and Japan.