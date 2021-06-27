The vaccination campaign against COVID-19, caused by infection with the emerging coronavirus, continues in Saudi Arabia.

And the Saudi Ministry of Health said, on its account on Twitter, today, Sunday, that the Kingdom will begin vaccinating the age group from 12 to 18 years with the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine to prevent corona virus.

This comes after the Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the vaccination of this age group.

This category can book an appointment for the vaccine through the Saudi “My Health” application.

This comes as the Ministry of Health announced, today, that 15 deaths and 1,218 new infections with the new Corona virus were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Ministry of Health that the total number of deaths from the virus rose to 7,775 cases, and infections to 483,221.