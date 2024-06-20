Today, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah began receiving pilgrims and issuing their visas. In coordination with all parties working in the system of serving the guests of God; Devoting its efforts to facilitating the arrival of pilgrims to the Kingdom, and providing them with services to perform Umrah with ease and reassurance, according to the Saudi News Agency (SPA).

The Ministry annually receives pilgrims immediately after the end of the Hajj season. Harnessing its expertise and technical and field programs to serve the guests of God and facilitate their performance of rituals.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is working according to its plans to facilitate the arrival of more pilgrims, and to provide what meets their needs and achieves their aspirations. In implementation of the directives of the wise leadership and its keenness to improve the experience of pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors.