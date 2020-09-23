new Delhi: Saudi Arabia has banned travel to and from India. This decision has been taken regarding corona infection. The government has also issued an order regarding this. Apart from India, Saudi has banned coming and going from two more countries. This includes Brazil and Argentina. However, the order said that passengers who have official invitations from the government will be exempted from this ban.

Please tell that there is a considerable population of Indian expatriates in Saudi. Five days ago, on September 18, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority banned Air India Express flights till October 2 over the past few weeks for allegedly bringing passengers with certificates confirming corona virus infection.

According to the rules of the UUAE government, every passenger traveling from India will have to undergo RT-PCR test 96 hours before the trip and they must have a certificate confirming the infection in the test.

Last month, the Air India passenger flight was halted from 18 August to 31 August in Hong Kong. On 14 August, 14 passengers were found infected with Kovid-19 after arriving at the destination on a Delhi-Hong Kong flight.

