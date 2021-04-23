Saudi Arabia bans the entry of fruits and vegetables coming from Lebanon

Saudi media said that the Kingdom decided, today, Friday, to prevent the entry or transfer of Lebanese fruits and vegetables through its territory due to an increase in drug smuggling.

The Saudi News Agency, quoting the Ministry of the Interior, stated, “The Kingdom decides to prevent consignments of Lebanese vegetables and fruits to enter or transit through its lands, starting at nine in the morning on Sunday, until the relevant Lebanese authorities provide sufficient and reliable guarantees for them to take the necessary measures to stop the systematic drug smuggling operations.” Against it. “

The ministry added, “The concerned authorities in the Kingdom have noticed an increase in their targeting by drug traffickers that originate in the Lebanese Republic or pass through Lebanese territory, and Lebanese products are used for smuggling, and the most prominent of those consignments that are used for smuggling vegetables and fruits.”

The ministry affirmed that “the ban decision came due to the lack of practical measures taken to stop these practices towards the Kingdom, despite numerous attempts to urge the concerned Lebanese authorities to do so, and in order to protect the Kingdom’s citizens and residents on its lands from everything that affects their safety and security.”

The ministry said that it “will continue, in conjunction with the concerned authorities, to follow up and monitor other dispatches coming from the Lebanese Republic, to consider the need for similar measures to be taken with regard to these missions.”