The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirmed in a message to the UN Security Council that it will take all necessary measures to preserve its lands and the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with its obligations under international laws.

In the message that came after the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia targeted Abha International Airport, Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami, Saudi Arabia’s representative to the United Nations, said that such a terrorist act that targets civilian infrastructure and threatens innocent civilian travelers is a heinous war crime, and the Houthi militia must be held accountable. According to international humanitarian law.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Ambassador Al-Muallami as stressing that such terrorist acts carried out by the Houthis continue to undermine the efforts of the United Nations to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, and will lead to destabilization of regional security and international peace, calling on the Security Council to strongly condemn these acts and bear its responsibility Towards the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to stop its threats to international peace and security and hold them accountable.