July 24, 2022 09:59
The Saudi authorities demanded the YouTube platform to remove ads that violate Islamic and societal values and principles in the Kingdom and to abide by the regulations.
The Audio-Visual Media Commission and the Saudi Communications Commission said in a statement, which was published by local Saudi newspapers today, Sunday:
The commitment of the various digital content platforms to the controls and regulations in force in the Kingdom, and based on the follow-up, it has been observed that the YouTube platform (affiliated with Google) displays advertisements directed to its users inside the Kingdom that include broadcasting
Content that contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles, and in violation of the media content controls in the Kingdom and the policy of the YouTube platform.
The statement added that, accordingly, the Audio-Visual Media Commission and the Communications and Information Technology Commission have requested the platform to remove these ads and abide by the regulations, and their commitment will be monitored, stressing, “If the violating content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken in accordance with the audio-visual communications and media regulations.”
Source: db a
