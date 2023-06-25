When we saw The Green Hawks of Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in the first game of the World Cup in Qatar, we were surprised by the quality of several of their players. How do they play there, how did they not come to Europe? The answer was simple: because they are paid a lot there. There they have the money for punishment.

That success excited Bin Salman and now Arabia, like China and then Qatar in its day, has decided to embrace soccer and wants to make its league something great based on world Champions figures. The knock was Cristiano, to whom Al-Nassr pays 400 million dollars for two years. There was no reason to worry about that, just celebrate it for him. The years were already placing him one step below the elite, his pride prevented him from reaching mid-European levels and he opted for this unique and brilliant outlet.

There are precedents. Halfway between the seventies and eighties of the last century we had the NASL, an attempt to launch soccer in style in the United States, with Pelé plus Beckenbauer, Cruyff, Eusebio… Like Cristiano, phenomena that time had caught up with and that they found an easy and well-paid job there. Then Japan arrived, with Zico, Laudrup, Lineker, Stoichkov, Dunga, Bebeto, our Julio Salinas… Already in this century China appeared, where the formidable Drogba landed, another dinosaur in retreat. But China already began to attract players of childbearing age, who could have space in good European clubs, such as Hulk, Ramires, Álex Teixeira, Mbia or the happily returned Carrasco, to name a few. All those initiatives died out of boredom.

And now? Is Saudi a threat? We did not think about it while he limited himself to signing Cristiano or tempting Leo Messi, who in the end preferred Inter Miami, where he will be accompanied by Busquets. But alas, it doesn’t seem like Arabia wants to limit itself to being an elephant graveyard. It even intends to go beyond what China once was, and unwanted effects are already being seen. Madrid’s plans have been disrupted by the departure of Benzema ahead of schedule. He was not yet a dinosaur and his departure forces Madrid to advance the Mbappé plan by a year or reinforce it with Kane or someone else, there are few, something that was not scheduled. Kanté is not a finished player either and he is going there. Lowering the age target further, Arabia is about to take Bernardo Silva, 28, an important part of City in the Premier-FA Cup-Champions treble. Big words. They have taken Ruben Neves, from Wolverhampton, one of the midfielders that Barça had on their radar. Since they are not scared by the Premier, they also go for the goalkeeper Mendy, Koulibaly and Ziyech, all three from Chelsea. From here they probe Morata, Rakitic, Lo Celso, Ayoze, Saúl, Papu Gómez and even Griezmann.

Four of Arabia’s clubs, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, are 75% owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which guarantees them unlimited money. The chancelleries of our big clubs are beginning to perceive them as four new Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Hardly a player who still feels the competitive fire is going to leave the Champions League for the Arabian League. For example, Gündogan, who has preferred real football by signing for Barça. Arabia could even have the beneficial effect of draining disenchanted players, such as Saul or Papu. But the downside is that there is no doubt that, yes or yes, it will make the market more expensive. The threat that PSG, Manchester City and other clubs-State have posed so far is multiplying powerfully. In addition, there is always hope that UEFA finally decides to get serious about financial fair play, and it seems that it is doing so. But, who puts the bell on the cat of the League of Arabia? Even more: they alert me to the risk of a transfer circuit with certain Premier clubs that helps them to mask expenses. Difficult times are ahead.

