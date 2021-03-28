The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia greatly appreciates and supports the efforts made by the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in dealing with high efficiency with the accidental stranding of a ship in the Suez Canal.

The Kingdom expresses its great confidence in Egypt’s ability to end the delinquent ship crisis, based on the experience, capabilities and distinctive competencies it abounds in; The Kingdom expresses its stand with brotherly Egypt with all its capabilities to contribute to support the efforts made by the Egyptian authorities to deal with this incident and its consequences, according to the estimation of the Egyptian authorities, and its continued communication with the brotherly Egyptian government for this purpose and to do everything possible to help all ships stranded in the Red Sea.