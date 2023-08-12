And the agency stated: “The Saudi ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairy, handed over a copy of his credentials as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary and non-resident to the State of Palestine, and consul-general in Jerusalem, to Majdi Al-Khalidi, advisor to the Palestinian president for diplomatic affairs.”

She added, “The ceremony of handing over a copy of the credentials took place at the headquarters of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in the presence of the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Jordan, Atallah Khairi.”

After that, the two sides reviewed aspects of the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.